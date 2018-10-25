Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Kammenos denies telling cabinet meeting that Soros gave Greek government money

    'He [Kammenos] spoke of secret funds. He also said that Soros is funding the government to buy off foreigners [to pass the Greece-FYROM Prespa Agreement],' ex-foreign minister Kotzias said in an interview.

    Two days after former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias’ bombshell interview on Kriti TV, a local station in Crete, in which he claimed that Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said that the government received money from George Soros to buy off foreigners, Kammenos finally issued a denial.

    On his Twitter account, Kammenos said that he never told the cabinet that the government received money from Soros.

    “Because the orphans of [former Pasok PM Kostas] Simitis, in their daze from the remanding in custody of [former Pasok defence minister Yannos] Papantoniou [who has been charged with kickbacks and money laundering], they have launched a diversionary operation, and for last 48 hours have been reproducing a supposed reference of mine at the cabinet meeting about 50mn euros from Soros to the government. That it is false is proven by the minutes [of the cabinet meeting] and by those who were present,” the tweet stated.

    “He [Kammenos] spoke of secret funds. He also said that Soros is funding the government to buy off foreigners [to pass the Greece-FYROM Prespa Agreement],” Kotzias said in his interview.

    The former foreign minister maintained that neither the prime minister nor any of the cabinet ministers present said a word in response to the amazing allegation.

     

     

     

     

     

