Tsipras to address economic conference on Lesvos, visit Lemnos In Lemnos, the PM will visit the 130th fighter squadron of the Hellenic Air Force

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will address a regional conference on the economic development of the northern Aegean islands tomorrow in Lesvos, after paying a visit to the island of Lemnos.



In Myrina, the capital of Lemnos, Tsipras will meet with Mayor Dimitris Marinakis.



He will then visit the 130th fighter squadron of the Hellenic Air Force.



It should be noted that for years there have been persistent Turkish airspace violations over the island of Lemnos, and Ankara has always insisted that the island be excluded from Nato military manoeuvres, claiming that it should be demilitarised.



The PM will give a speech regarding the development of the Aegean islands at a property of the Pan-Lemnian Fund in Livadohori.



In Lesvos, Tsipras will address the 14th Regional Conference “Standing Beside the Islands – Protecting the Stature of People”, regarding the productive, economic reconstruction of the islands of the northern Aegean.

There, he will also hold talks with ministers participating in the conference.

