Technical Chamber of Greece registered over 300 illegal buildings in Mati

According to a list of homeowners who registered their homes during a state-run procedure to legalise buildings that were constructed without a permit, 327 structures in fire-ravaged Mati were built illegally.





The data was announced today by the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE).





According to the TEE, 155 of the buildings fall under category 5, which includes both completely illegal structures and those with violations that involve over 40 percent of the structure. All of the buildings in this category were built after 1983.





The total area of the legalised structures in Mati (the main building and supplemental structures) is 24,455 square metres.





It should be noted that the total number of properties nationwide which their owners sought to officially legalise by declaring them and paying a fine is 971,000. Eastern Attica has the highest percentage of structures built without a permit (9.8 percent).





An analysis of all the declarations of illegal buildings in Mati revealed that 52 percent of the properties declared had no building permit, while 93 percent of the buildings are outside the limits of the town plan (whereas the nationwide average is 29 percent).





The overwhelming majority of buildings are summer homes (86 percent), while only 10 percent are the owners’ main residence. The rest of the structures serve professional purposes (tourism, industry, and services).