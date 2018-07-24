EU offers sympathy, solidarity after deadly wildfires European Council President Donald Tusk said that Europe will continue to stand beside Greece, and that aid is being offered by many EU countries

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in a letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, offered the solidarity of the Commission as Greece deals with the aftermath of its most deadly wildfires.





Juncker’s letter to Tsipras is as follows.





“It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt that so many people lost their lives in devastating fires, in Athens, Greece. On behalf of the European Commission, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims. During this difficult time, we stand side by side with the Greek people and authorities and I commend the tireless and courageous efforts of the emergency responders. Everything possible will be done to provide support today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes. I have as asked the Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid, Christos Stylianides, to be in immediate contact with the Greek civil protection authorities. He has informed me that assistance, including planes and fire teams, has been mobilised. The Commissioner is travelling to Athens today. I would also like to thank the relevant Member States for their continued solidarity in this regard.”





Juncker also tweeted, “I just spoke to the President of the Hellenic Republic P. Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister @tsipras_eu. I am deeply saddened for the loss of so many lives in this horrible tragedy. The @EU_Commission will spare no effort to help Greece and the Greek people.”





European Parliament President Atonio Tajani tweeted that, “EU solidarity in action with the Greek people. European Civil Protection mechanism delivering immediate assistance to #Greece with Canadair and firefighters to stop fires near Athens. The European Parliament stands by your side”





Expressions of solidarity also came from the German delegation to the EU, the Greens in the European Parliament, and European People’s Party President Manfred Weber.