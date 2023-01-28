Fitch upgrades Greece to BB+; outlook stable

Fitch upgrades Greece to BB+; outlook stable | tovima.gr

The ratings firm also listed the outlook as “stable”

Fitch Ratings on Friday announced an upgrade of Greece’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to BB+, up from BB. The ratings firm also listed the outlook as “stable”.

According to Fitch’s assessment, it forecasts “…better deficit and debt outturns and projections in 2022-2024, thanks to stronger nominal growth, budget over-execution and a favourable debt-servicing structure. We forecast a further narrowing of the general government deficit to 1.8% of GDP in 2024 from an estimated 3.8% in 2022.”

Fitch also cited reduced banking sector risks, structural strengths, an improved macro-outlook, and reform momentum.

Why a JPG file of the Mona Lisa is not an NFT

Conversely, the ratings firm forecast that inflation in the east Mediterranean country will ease, although the risk will persist.

The entire rating action report is here: Fitch Upgrades Greece to ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable (fitchratings.com)

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
vimatodotis-label

Πώς εξαφανίστηκαν τα τουρκικά αεροπλάνα από το Αιγαίο

International
vimatodotis-label

Πώς εξαφανίστηκαν τα τουρκικά αεροπλάνα από το Αιγαίο

Σίβυλλα
Helios Kiosk