PM Mitsotakis urges public to get vaccinated against the flu

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the public to get vaccinated against influenza, especially if there are people over 60 in their families, on Tuesday.

In a video posted in a tweet, Mitstoakis said, “Despite the fact I am not over 60, there is a highly vulnerable relative in my immediate circle, also because I come in contact with a lot of people, doctors have advised that I be vaccinated for the flu.”

“We are obviously preparing for winter and must be as protected as possible,” he said in his message, among others.