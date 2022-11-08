US envoy Tsunis addresses working lunch at Piraeus Marine Clu

US ambassador to Greece George Tsunis on Tuesday spoke at a working lunch at the Piraeus Marine Club, where he referred to several timely issues affecting the sector, while also praising what he called Greece’s “crucial role” and the country’s pre-eminent position in the global economy through Greek-controlled merchant shipping.

Amb. Tsunis also said the country’s geostrategic footprint has also been upgraded further amid the ongoing energy crisis, in terms of both the supply chain and Greece’s position as a burgeoning “energy hub”.

The US ambassador also repeated Washington’s support for its energy security, while emphasizing that his primary goal is to support efforts at maintaining peace between Greece and Turkey.

Tsunis also answered several questions, with participants including office-holders and top shipping executives and heads of shipping-related institutions.