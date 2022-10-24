Mitsotakis-Blinken phone contact on Mon.
Greek Prime Minister reveal a phone call with US Secretary of State
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday took to the official premier’s Twitter account to reveal a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the former citing a “…constructive call today with @SecBlinken. We discussed our close coordination as NATO Allies to help Ukraine defend against Russia, as well as the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.”
