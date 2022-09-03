Greek Dev. Min.: The Greek government’s support measures will be targeted

The Greek Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, spoke on MEGA channel about the energy crisis and the support measures for households and businesses.

Georgiadis spoke about Russia’s decision to close the gas pipeline, creating repeated problems for the European economy and energy.

“Europe and Greece are entering the most difficult winter since 1942. Εveryone will try to find an alternative way of heating their home for the winter. Oil is currently 6 times cheaper than gas. Putin is using gas as a weapon against Europe, he is not only attacking Ukraine, he is an enemy of the EU. All European citizens should know that we are in an economic, commercial, energy war with Russia, and we should take measures against the energy crisis,” he said.

“There will be an immediate public information campaign by the Ministry of Environment and Energy on how to move this winter so that we can reduce this huge damage to our economy and our pockets from Putin’s energy war in Europe. We must bear in mind that we should not spend electricity in the way we did in the past. Electricity is now too expensive,” he continued.

“In Greece, after the government’s interventions on energy, we have not yet understood how expensive electricity is. What we see in our bills is what the state pays. We all have to work now, with electricity saving in mind. There is no doubt that the Greek government will continue to support the citizens. The economy is doing very well, better than all European countries, we have a triple record in investment and tourism, our best performance in the history of our country,” Georgiadis said.

On the reduction of the excise tax on fuel, Adonis Georgiadis said that “Our policies will be targeted to those in need, and there will not be general measures. The next few months will be difficult, and we will have to work wisely. We don’t have money to spend, we have a specific budget, we have fiscal targets to implement. The measures that the government will take will be announced by the Prime Minister at the TIF, and we will help all citizens in need.”