Greek gymnast Lefteris Petrounias again dominates in European competition
It is his sixth gold medal in the specific tournament for the steady rings event
Greek gymnast Lefteris Petrounias, affectionately nicknamed the “Lord of the Rings”, again placed first at the European championships on Sunday in Munich, winning his sixth gold medal in the specific tournament for the steady rings event.
In the finals, Petrounias was awarded a total of 15.133 points (6.200 for difficulty and 8.933 for execution), after garnering a score of 15.100 in the preliminaries.
Petrounias has remained unbeatable in European Championship competition since 2015.
