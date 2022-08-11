Cruises: On course for a record year

The cruise industry in Crete is on a roll for a record year, with the first divs from the cruise traffic in Heraklion reflecting the estimates.

Specifically, the month of July has surpassed the corresponding month of 2019 both in terms of passenger traffic and cruise ship arrivals at the port of Heraklion.

According to local news site cretapost, 28 cruise ships docked this July (18 had docked in 2019) with a total of 30,769 passengers (23,762 in 2019). Cruise ships boarded 2,726 passengers (up from 120 in 2019) and disembarked 1,046 people (up from 140 in 2019).

First semester divs

At the same time, the picture for the first half of 2022 is very positive regarding the course of the rest of the year.

More specifically, in the first half of the year, the data on cruise traffic in the port of Heraklion is as follows:

Cruise ship arrivals: 79 in 2022 (19 in 2021 and 72 in 2019).

Passengers: 82,229 in 2022 (13,986 in 2021 and 98,696 in 2019).

Boarded: 20,545 passengers in 2022 (7,574 in 2021 and 13,410 in 2019).

Disembarked: 18,634 passengers in 2022 (6,772 in 2021 and 13,343 in 2019).

It is worth noting that the lockdown for several months in 2020 which resulted in fewer cruise ship arrivals.