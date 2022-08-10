W Costa Navarino welcomes first guests

W Costa Navarino welcomes its first guests today. This is the first W Hotels hotel in Greece, a member of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

The new W Escape brings a distinct flavor to Navarino Waterfront, the new development area of ​​Costa Navarino and gives rise to creativity, diversity and freedom of expression, enriching the experience of the destination.

W Costa Navarino – which is exclusively for adults and teenagers aged 12 and over – is located on 130 acres of beachfront, along a 450-metre stretch of sandy beach overlooking the historic Gulf of Navarino.

Design

The architectural design features stone-paved paths and stone-built towers. A contemporary approach to traditional styles dominates the rooms, the common areas and the Platía plaza – the meeting point of the resort.



The impressive W symbol-totem that characterizes the entrance of every W hotel around the world, at W Costa Navarino is inspired by the region and by Greek tradition, and has been created from the hulls of old fishing boats, also paying tribute to Greek naval tradition.

Meeting Point

The strong character of W Hotels is reflected in the music that guests will have the opportunity to enjoy, with sounds from funky house, hot disco and afro-house to tribal and neo-soul. The first W Escape in Greece will host international and Greek artists every year, starting this year with: Alex Nude, Valeron & Band, together with a group of permanent collaborators, such as: Rie Kiriiaka, DJ Montana Cruz and Vassilis Georgakopoulos.

Beach front diving & mixology

The W Costa Navarino presents a multitude of culinary proposals. The W Lounge is the ideal spot for all hours, with a magnificent view of the sunset.

Platía is a modern approach to an outdoor market, full of life. It is the meeting point for every moment of the day, offering breakfast, coffee and relaxed dinners in four areas, which follow a “grab ‘n go” logic.

At the beach club, modern Greek and Mediterranean cuisine will be served, along with original cocktails. During the day, live music and DJ sets with music such as Electro House, NuJazz and Fusion will gradually transform Parelía from a place ideal for relaxation, to a place for exciting nights full of energy and dancing.

Wellness and rejuvenation

The AWAY Spa offers a variety of signature treatments for rejuvenation, while the FIT gym features a 25-meter heated outdoor pool and the latest sports equipment. In addition, W Costa Navarino provides a rich program of fitness classes and wellness activities for all levels, including beach boot camp, yoga, ‘5 Rhythms’ movement meditation seminars and power Pilates on the beach.