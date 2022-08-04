Privatization agency signals intent to proceed with several tenders for properties, infrastructure around Greece

Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) has signaled an intent to prepare and push forward with international tenders for a handful of state-owned and managed assets, even over the summer season, including for the Attiki Odos tollway in the greater Athens urban area and the sell-off of another 30 percent of the Athens International Airport.

Last month saw the debut of a tender for the long-term leasing of the former Olympic equestrian center in the Markopoulo municipality, east of Athens proper, with a deadline for bids being Nov. 30.

Another tender involves the 16.5-hectare former worksite of the Rio-Antirrio span bridge in south-west Greece, with the prospect of building a logistic hub or even tourism units there.

Signatures between HRADF and the Reds property developer are expected by the end of the year for a 34.5-hectare tract of coastal land at the Gournes site, in Irakleio prefecture of Crete.

A special purpose vehicle scheme is being readied to transfer the property for 40.2 million euros.

Several tenders are also pending for coastal properties, thermal/hotsprings bath complexes and even camping sites around the east Mediterranean country.

Also on schedule are tenders for the long-term lease and exploitation rights of several regional ports and marinas, with the most closely-watched facility being the port of Alexandroupolis, in extreme northeast Greece.

Finally, the process to sell-off the long-term lease for the Egnatia motorway is proceeding amid obstacles, as the concession contract remains to be approved by the Court of Audit, a standard procedure for such major transactions. Other pending issues are lending agreements that the concessionaire must finalize with domestic creditors, licensing of recently completed tunnels by the state, as well as the installment of more toll booths.

As a result, the signing of the deal is forecast for 2023.