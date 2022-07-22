If Moscow turns off the gas, Greece is better prepared says Dep. Finance MIn.

“Our first priority is to continue supporting people for electricity, as due to the increase in gas prices, bills have tripled” assured the Deputy Minister of Finance
The prices of natural gas will determine how the additional fiscal space that the government financial staff has leveraged from the increase in revenues and tourism will be allocated, Deputy Minister of the Interior Theodoros Skylakakis said today Friday on SKAI 100.3 FM.

“Our first priority is to continue to support people for electricity, as due to the increase in gas prices, bills have tripled. If there is money left over, people will be supported for their other needs as well,” assured Mr. Skylakakis.

He added that Greece is better prepared against the possibility that Moscow shuts off the natural gas tap in Europe, and noted that Greece will anyway have a 15% reduction in gas compared to 2021, because we it is investing in power generation and lignite while also using oil, while renewable energy sources will also enter the system.

Russian PM puts Greece on “unfriendly countries” list

The 3% discount for once-off tax payment will remain even for those who file tax returns after July 31 because the first tax payment date is August 31, the Deputy Minister of Finance explained.

