Heatwave in Greece: Which areas will be affected

Residents of Greece will face a heatwave in the coming days, as from tomorrow temperatures in some areas are expected to reach, or even exceed, 40°C .

According to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, today, Thursday, the winds will blow from the north with intenisities up to 4-6 Beaufort and in the Aegean Sea are expected to reach 7 to 8 on Beaufort scale.

The temperature will rise slightly and will reach 36 to 37 °C on the mainland, 34 to 35°C on the Ionian Islands and the Dodecanese, and 31 to 33°C in the rest of the island country.

The weather until Sunday

For Friday onwards the weather will be generally clear.

The winds will blow from north with intensities ranging from 3 to 5 Beaufort and in the Aegean Sea with intenisties up to 6- 7 Beaufort.

The temperature will rise slightly. It will reach 37 to 38°C on the mainland, 35 to 36°C on the Ionian and Dodecanese islands, and 33 to 35°C in the rest of the island country.

At the weekend, the weather will be generally clear, while a few clouds are expected in the mainland in the midday and afternoon hours. Local rainfall is also possible in the northern mountains.

Winds will blow from north up to 3- 5 on Beaufort scale and in the Aegean Sea up to 6 and 7 Beaufort.

The temperature will be high. It will reach 38 to 39°C in the mainland, while in the coastal areas and the islands it will be 3 to 4 degrees lower.