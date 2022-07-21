Heatwave in Greece: Which areas will be affected

Temperature will rise slightly and is expected to reach 36 to 37°C on the mainland
Heatwave in Greece: Which areas will be affected | tovima.gr

Residents of Greece will face a heatwave in the coming days, as from tomorrow temperatures in some areas are expected to reach, or even exceed, 40°C .

According to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, today, Thursday, the winds will blow from the north with intenisities up to 4-6 Beaufort and in the Aegean Sea are expected to reach  7 to 8 on Beaufort scale.

The temperature will rise slightly and will reach 36 to 37 °C on the mainland, 34 to 35°C on the Ionian Islands and the Dodecanese, and 31 to 33°C in the rest of the island country.

Fire Service on all-night alert for fire resurgences, 2,000 hectares of Penteli forestland destroyed

The weather until Sunday

For Friday onwards the weather will be generally clear.

The winds will blow from north with intensities ranging from 3 to 5 Beaufort and in the Aegean Sea with intenisties up to 6- 7 Beaufort.

The temperature will rise slightly. It will reach 37 to 38°C on the mainland, 35 to 36°C on the Ionian and Dodecanese islands, and 33 to 35°C in the rest of the island country.

At the weekend, the weather will be generally clear, while a few clouds are expected in the mainland in the midday and afternoon hours. Local rainfall is also possible in the northern mountains.

Winds will blow from north up to 3- 5 on Beaufort scale and in the Aegean Sea up to 6 and 7 Beaufort.

The temperature will be high. It will reach 38 to 39°C in the mainland, while in the coastal areas and the islands it will be 3 to 4 degrees lower.

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
Must Read
  • Συνταξιοδότηση: Πιο γρήγορα, αλλά με «πέναλτι» έως 115 ευρώ – 6 μυστικά
  • Πεντέλη: Κάηκαν πάνω από 20.000 στρέμματα – Μεγάλος κίνδυνος και σήμερα για φωτιές
  • Οι κυβερνητικές πυρκαγιές, η εκπαίδευση των ανέργων, τα χαμόγελα με τους φόρους και το ανέκδοτο με τους μεγαλο-οφειλέτες
  • Εφορία: Οι μαζικές πληρωμές φόρων και νέων οφειλών γεμίζουν τα κρατικά ταμεία
  • To «BHMAGAZINO» με τον Αντρέα Μποτσέλι στο εξώφυλλο
  • Μαγιορκίνης: Το φθινόπωρο η νέα έξαρση – «Όπου μπορούμε να φοράμε μάσκα»
    • vimatodotis-label

    Η δύσκολη επόμενη μέρα της πύρινης καταστροφής

    International
    100 Χρονια
    vimatodotis-label

    Η δύσκολη επόμενη μέρα της πύρινης καταστροφής

    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk