e-SCRC: Shipping Company for Recreation Craft registration application launched

The digital service for the establishment of a Shipping Company for Recreation Craft e-SCRC, is now in operational use, facilitating the interested parties and simplifying the administrative procedures regarding yachting in Greece.

A Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) of the Ministers of Shipping and Island Policy, Yiannis Plakiotakis and of State and Digital Governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, determined the conditions and the mode of operation of the application in question are determined.

The digital process of establishing a SCRC is extremely simple and is part of the framework of the Program Agreement that was signed by the two ministers in the context of the National Program for the Simplification of Procedures.

The service is accessible to all citizens, while special care has been taken so that in an easy way, through authentication of natural and legal persons with the use of the corresponding codes – credentials of the General Secretariat of Public Administration Information Systems of the Ministry of Digital Governance (taxisnet), one can carry out the registrations of the articles of association of the SCRC, the minutes of the Board of Directors and the General Assembly and to receive copies, as well as to submit requests for the issuance of the relevant certificates.

Interface with third party systems

In this context, the application has the ability to retrieve and exchange data through an interface with third-party systems, such as the General Commercial Register, the Tax Register of the Independent Public Revenue Authority, the Electronic Receipt system, the User Authentication service using TAXISnet credentials, the Ship Register of the Independent Public Revenue Authority as well as the Single Digital Portal of the Public Administration (EPSP-gov.gr) and the Citizen’s Mailbox of the Ministry of Digital Governance.

It was agreed to promote all the necessary procedures in order to include all the companies already registered with the SCRC Registry in the new service, as soon as possible.