Pulse poll: New Democracy leads main opposition SYRIZA by eight percentage points

A new survey conducted by the Pulse polling company for SKAI television and radio indicates that citizens are concerned by Greek-Turkish tensions, that they are greatly pressured by the high inflation rate in the prices of electricity, foodstuffs, and fuel, and that they are nearly evenly split about whether the PM should call early elections or serve out his term and hold then in spring, 2023.

The poll, in which SYRIZA trails ruling ND by eight percentage points, was conducted between 11-13 July, 2022, with 1,351 respondents of all ages, nationwide.

New Democracy garnered 34 percent versus 26 percent for SYRIZA, followed by 13 percent for centre-left PASOK-KINAL

ND has lost 2.5 percentage points since a poll conducted by the same company in September, 2021, while SYRIZA has gained one percentage point in the same period.

PASOK, however, has nearly doubled its polling numbers since September, when it garnered seven percentage, gaining six percentage points.

Over twice as many respondents (57 percent) are convinced that New Democracy will win the next general elections, compared to 26 percent who believe SYRIZA will prevail.

More believe Mitsotakis to be key exponent of centrist politics

As for centrist voters, who are usually the swing vote that determines electoral outcomes in Greece, 28 percent view Mitsotakis as the key exponent of the political centre, compared to 23 percent for Alexis Tsipras, and 20 percent for centre-left PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis.

Among those respondents who define themselves as centrist voters, Mitsotakis garners 35 percent, followed by Androulakis with 25 percent, and Tsipras with just 16 percent.

Notably, 21 percent of centrists said they do not feel any of the three expresses them politically.