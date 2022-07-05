Why a trip to Patmos and Lipsi is the best of Greek island living, Conde Nast asks

The leading British magazine “Conde Nast Traveller” explains the reasons why Patmos and Lipsi are synonymous with “well-being” and should be at the top of the international traveler’s choices, in a recent tribute in the context of the new program of the Hellenic Tourism Organiztion-EOT’s UK bureau.

With its pristine landscapes dominating and its cultural “heart” beating fast, Patmos is a true treat for body and soul, the article states. The destination is a Unesco world heritage monuments, the Holy Cave of the Apocalypse, the Monastery of Saint John the Theologian and the labyrinthine Chora, while meeting all the needs of modern tourists.

A few miles away, Lipsi offer a “castaway experience” and isolation from everything negative. The island of Calypso is completely untouched by mass tourism and its turquoise waters captivate all. The mountainous village of Lipsi, reminiscent of a movie with its picturesque narrow streets, stands out, as well as the mystical Panagia tou Harou, built by monks in 1,600 AD.

“The more artificial everyday life becomes, the more authentic we will become in order to offer and highlight real experiences to Greeks and foreigners. The village of Leipsi impresses with its simplicity and hospitality and our beaches are like paradise even in August!” emphasizes the Mayor of Lipsi, Fotis Mangos.

“Trends are changing and the combination of spiritual and physical joy of Patmos is becoming the demand at a time when visitors are reclaiming what they lost in the last two years”, says the Deputy Mayor of Tourism of the Municipality of Patmos, Nikos Koutouzos.