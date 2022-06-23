Strategic relationship with Greece a top priority for the UAE, Minister Dr. Sultan Al Jaber says

In his statement at the opening of a business forum, the Emirati Minister, who is head of a large business mission to Athens, said that the strategic relationship with Greece is a top priority for the UAE and expressed the desire to develop bilateral relations, as well as the need to seek areas of cooperation
United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed the importance that the UAE places on cooperation with Greece.

In his statement at the opening of a business forum, the Emirati Minister, who is head of a large business mission to Athens, said that the strategic relationship with Greece is a top priority for the UAE and expressed the desire to develop bilateral relations, as well as the need to seek areas of cooperation. In fact, assessing the first day of his visit, he said that there are many opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and Greece and stressed the need for tangible results as soon as possible.

Focusing on his visit to Athens, the minister said that it marked an important milestone in the partnership “with this important country”, Greece, and noted that it came a few weeks after the significant official visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Abu Dhabi.

