Mixed messages from Mitsotakis, New Democracy MPs on snap elections

The first thing PMs do when they are planning early elections is to deny it, and that is precisely what Prime Minister Kyriakos has been doing feverishly for many months, insisting that he intends to serve out his full term, which ends in July, 2023, in order to implement major reforms that were in New Democracy’s electoral platform, incuding a sweeping reform of the educational system,

Yet, much of the pro-government media and even New Democracy MPs have for many months been speaking of the prospect of early elections in October, though at the same time they note that the PM will take his decision at the end of August.

Two ND MPs predict autumn elections

ND MP Yannis Loverdos, a former journalist, told ANT1 television that there is a 70 percent chance that snap elections will be held either on 2 October, or one week earlier or later, but he added that the PM will decide after 20 August, and that if early elections are to be held the government will attribute the decision to political polarisation caused by the opposition, which the country cannot withstand for nearly a year.

Previously, New Democracy MP Vasilis Giogakas had told Kontra 24 that, “We shall hold elections on 25 September or 2 October. I think it is a good moment for our party [to do so], after what we expect to be a good tourist season, which will help substantially. With the important accomplishments of our government, we are exiting [the EU’s] enhanced fiscal surveillance.”

Mitsotakis reiterates he intends to serve out term in office

In an exclusive interview with Capital.gr, published today, the PM continued to adamantly deny the prospect of snap elections.

He noted that he has repeatedly said that he fully intends to serve out his term “because I believe this is institutionally mandated and correct”.

He said he had many opportunities to call elections in the past [when ND had higher polling numbers] but did not do so because, “I cannot put the party’s interest in the balance at the expense of the national interest”.

The PM’s proviso, calls for opposition moderation

Mitsotakis noted, however, that a protracted pre-electoral period with polarising clashes does not benefit the country, apparently hinting that such a situation might lead him to shift course regarding the date of elections.

“This is a call to the opposition for us to be able to discuss things with logic and measure, and to clash whenever necessary. Thank God, there are many reform initiatives of the government that will be the topic of such discussions.”

Greek economy secure, threat of Russia cutting off natural gas supplies

The PM said that Greece is prepared for the worst-case scenario that may result from the Russo-Ukrainian war, which is for Russia to completely cut off supplies of natural gas, and he maintained that the Greek economy is secure, despite the global energy crisis.

Mitsotakis asserted that economic conditions have substantially improved on his watch, after he took over from the previous SYRIZA government.

“The Greek economy is more secure and is standing more firmly on its feet when compared with the situation that existed when we came to power. I would say that this is fortunate, as we are truly called upon to manage an exceptionally difficult and complex confluence of events,” he said.

“Borrowing is more expensive and that is true all over the world. As we saw, the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. The same will occur in Europe. That certainly represents an added burden for businesses, households, and the state. Under no circumstances, however, will the Greek economy, which is now treated as a normal economy, and not as a special exception, diverge from other European economies” the PM said.

“As you know [EU] enhanced fiscal surveillance ends in August, and that signals the end of a 12-year cycle for the Greek economy.”

Energy crisis

Mitsotakis said that he does not expect Russia to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe, but even if that were to happen, “We are ready for that prospect and we have all options on the table. We have the capability, in contrast with other countries, to import LNG, as we are the first country of entry of LNG into the European National Gas Network…I am more concerned about energy prices because that is our greatest problem right now, and not supplies. In any event, I want to assure Greek citizens and businesses that an adequate supply of energy is not an issue even under the worst-case scenario, which I underline would be a very difficult scenario for Europe. We will be covered and get through it,” he said.

Foreign policy, Greek-Turkish relations

Mitsotakis staunchly criticised geopolitical revisionism and linked Russia’s stance to that of Turkey.

“When we highlight Turkish expansionism in the Eastern Mediterranean we juxtapose it to a degree to what happened between Russia and Ukraine, and our partners understand that,” he said.

“It is inconceivable for anyone to be discussing border changes today, so disputing our national sovereignty under any pretext is a priori preposterous and condemnable. It is a discussion which no one will ever accept to conduct. I am referring not to Greece, but to our partners,” the PM underlined.

“Our country’s position today has been bolstered geopolitically. As for relations with the US, we had a very successful visit which reaffirmed the strategic depth of our relations. On the EU level, European institutions have backed Greece without reservation, as have all member-states on the bilateral level. Everyone understands that extreme Turkish rhetoric has crossed the line and can lead Turkey nowhere.”