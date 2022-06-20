Govt spox: Greece spending 3% of GDP on support measures

Αdditional measures to contain fuel prices will be announced on Tuesday
Greece is spending more than 3 percent of its annual GDP to protect households and businesses, and is a leader in amid the ongoing global crisis, government spokesperson Yannis Economou said on Monday, speaking during a regular press briefing.

“The government is doing everything it can. We stand next to citizens,” he said, adding that additional measures to contain fuel prices will be announced on Tuesday.

