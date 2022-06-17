BoG: Management companies hold 87.6 billion euro worth of red loans

The nominal value of loans to the domestic private sector serviced by domestic credit servicing firms (CSFs) that have been transferred to non-resident specialised financial institutions increased by 7.923 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

More specifically, the total value of the above category of loans increased to 87.661 billion euros at the end of the first quarter of 2022, from 79.738 billion in the previous quarter.

The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to 32.811 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from 32.026 billion in the previous quarter.

The nominal value of loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs increased by 556 million from the previous quarter to 12.231 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by 6.582 billion to 42.619 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.