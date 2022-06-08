Posidonia 2022: Cooperation agreement in the Port sector between Thessaloniki and Patras

A cooperation agreement was signed by two major ports in the country, the ports of Thessaloniki and Patras. As announced in the context of the International Exhibition Posidonia 2022, The Thessaloniki and Patras Port Authorities signed a memorandum of cooperation, with the main goal of creating synergies of high added value for both organizations. In particular, the Memorandum of Understanding provides for the undertaking of joint business initiatives and the exchange of information, best practices and know-how on issues such as the implementation of logistics solutions, the use of innovative technologies focusing on maritime safety and environmental protection, the strengthening of two ports in the international mainland, the improvement of the quality of their services, the availability of infrastructure etc.

MoU

The signing of the memorandum was carried out by Messrs. Thanos Liago, Executive Chairman of the Board of Thessaloniki Port Auth., and Panagiotis Tsoni, Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board of Patras Port Auth., in the context of the international shipping exhibition “Posedonia”. The agreement between the two port organizations is based on their common vision for the further development of their activities, the exploitation of mutually beneficial regional and interregional cooperation, the overall development of port and commercial activities, as well as the promotion of combined transport.

Benefits

In this context, Mr. Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments noted that for Greek ports to have a decisive role in the new era of freight transport, logistics, cruising and maritime tourism is a crucial issue and that the cooperation between the two ports can create significant opportunities for both organizations and the national economy.

Unity of forces

Mr. Thanos Liagos, Executive Chairman of the Board of Thessaloniki Port Authority noted that the two companies play an important role in trade and tourism between Europe and Asia as a hub of major transit routes and stressed that for Thessaloniki the vision is to be more than just a port, a leading provider of multi-gateway combined transport network and supply chain solutions for the Balkans and the wider region of Southeastern, Central and Eastern Europe.

New challenges

Mr. Panagiotis Tsonis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Patras Port Authority noted that the exchange of experiences between the human capital of the two ports will be emphasized to better prepare for new challenges and meeting the future needs of the shipping industry, and in order to adopt good and efficient practices. “Through their cooperation, the ports of Thessaloniki and Patras will develop commercially and economically even more and will improve their position vis-à-vis international competition. In turn, this will benefit the national economy and Greek society,” he emphasized