North Evia: Optimistic messages for the tourist season

The tourist market of Northern Evia, of 17,000 hotel beds or 35,000 together with those of rented rooms, is trying to stand on its own two feet again. A special campaign will soon be launched by the Region aimed at boosting demand within the country, while efforts are being made to attract foreign tourists, in order to cover the wounds left by last year’s fires.

Thus, as the place began to turn green again, the hoteliers of the area appear optimistic and estimate that their units will be filled with tourists again. Hotel market players believe that the occupancy in the area of ​​the Municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos, where most of the hotel potential of the wider area (12,000 beds) is located, will reach about 80% in the summer months.

“It should be noted that in addition to the Greeks, the hotel units in the area also welcome many foreign tourists. In previous years, we worked mainly with Serbs, but this year it seems that the Romanians are the ones who will set the tone,” says the president of the Hotel Edipsos Baths Association, Mr. Thodoris Roumeliotis.

Opening to domestic tourism

The area of ​​the Municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos can be an important tourist destination for the Greek, and in this context the Hoteliers Association in collaboration with the municipal authority organizes an opening in the tourist market of Greece in order to make the wider destination of Northern Evia even better known, while also presenting its innumerable advantages.

The Municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos and the Hotel Edipsos Baths Association, extend an open invitation to the tourist public of the country to visit the area of ​​Edipsos, and consequently of North Evia, with the incomparable beauties the unique alternative tourist products and Value for Money, emphasizes Mr. Roumeliotis. “Edipsos is world famous for its thermal spring, a natural wealth that enables the visitor to spend moments of relaxation and wellness. It is the tourist center of northern Evia and offers all forms of tourism, the most important of which is the spa “, points out Mr. Roumeliotis.

On his part, the Mayor of Istiaia-Edipsos Mr. Ioannis G. Kontzias notes that “the Municipality of Istiaia – Edipsos has a unique geomorphological relief and a rich cultural and historical background for every traveler who wants to visit it. The multiple forms of tourism in the area satisfy every general and special interest of visitors. It is a place that can and wants to stimulate travel interest all year round “.

“With the main point of reference the first city of Thermal Springs and Wellness in Greece and the world, Edipsos, but also the new visitable cultural routes, which highlight the historical connections of the Athenians with our place, the “Authentic Swimming Marathon” in Artemisio, the new tour routes of Mount Telethrio and the infrastructure on the many kilometers of coastline of the Municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos, we are ready to re-establish Edipsos and the Municipality of Istiaia-Edipsos as the ideal tourist, sports, cultural-historical and alternative destination of all,” added Mr Kontzias .