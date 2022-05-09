EODY: 22 COVID-related deaths, under 3,000 infections, 313 reinfections, 198 intubated

Epidemiological data in Greece show a rapid winding down of the COVID-19 epidemic, with a market decline in the number of infections, intubated patients, and hospital admissions.

The National Public Health Organisation today announced the death of 22 COVID-19 patients and 2,819 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 29,417 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.6 percent with a comorbidity and/or age 70 or older.

EODY since the start of the pandemic has registered 3.36mn infections (48.9 percent men), and a 0.1 percentage point daily rise.

COVID-19 reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY has recorded 313 COVID reinfections, while it divs that there have been 126,267 (3.6 percent of the total number of infections) since the start of the pandemic.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 198 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.2 percent men), with a median age of 70 years old, while 92.9 percent have a comorbidity and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 51.52 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 48.48 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY records as fully vaccinated ICU patients who have received only two doses, whereas in the general population it registers only those who have had a third jab as fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 109 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 9.92 percentage point daily decline). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 131 patients.

Among individuals with newly confirmed infections, the median age is 36 years old, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.

COVID-19 testing

From 1 January, 2020 until today, labs that conduct SARS-CoV-2 testing and systematically report the results to EODY have done 11.1mn tests, while EODY in its health facilities and mobile units has examined 69.5mn samples.

The average weekly number of tests is 95,907.

On 8 May, EODY mobile units conducted 42 separate random testing operations, administering 4,411 Rapid Ag tests, with a 14.12 percent positivity rate.