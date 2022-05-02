PM Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of Belgium on Monday
The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4
The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will receive the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens at 16:00, on Monday.
The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4.
At 20:00 on Monday, the Greek Prime Minister is to attend an official dinner held in honour of the visiting royals at the presidential mansion.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από