PM Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of Belgium on Monday

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will receive the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens at 16:00, on Monday.

The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4.

At 20:00 on Monday, the Greek Prime Minister is to attend an official dinner held in honour of the visiting royals at the presidential mansion.