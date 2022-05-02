PM Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of Belgium on Monday

The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4
PM Mitsotakis to receive King and Queen of Belgium on Monday | tovima.gr

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will receive the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens at 16:00, on Monday.

The Belgian royals are on an official visit to Greece from May 2-4.

Ανοιχτή σύγκρουση ΗΠΑ – Ρωσίας στις ουκρανικές πεδιάδες

At 20:00 on Monday, the Greek Prime Minister is to attend an official dinner held in honour of the visiting royals at the presidential mansion.

Υψιστη τιμή για τον έλληνα πρωθυπουργό
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Σε αυτή τη χώρα θα επιτεθούν οι Ρώσοι για να ανοίξουν δεύτερο μέτωπο - Τι αποκαλύπτουν οι TIMES
  • Η Εκκλησία των καταφυγίων και των κατακομβών και η γεωπολιτική της Ορθοδοξίας
  • Το πόρισμα για την 14η αξιολόγηση, το «μποτιλιάρισμα» στην Αττική Οδό και η επεισοδιακή Πρωτομαγιά στο Παρίσι
  • Το Ουκρανικό «πνίγει» οικονομικά και τα Κατεχόμενα
  • «Ελληνικός τουρισμός: πολλοί πελάτες, λίγοι εργαζόμενοι»
  • Ο Πίπεν έβαλε τον Αντετοκούνμπο και τον εαυτό του στην καλύτερη πεντάδα όλων των εποχών
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk