Grimaldi Group adds a new vessel in the Adriatic

The Grimaldi group is launching a new vessel (Ro-Ro) on the Venice-Bari-Patras route, bringing the total number of vessels on the line to three. As announced by the Italian group, the vessel Eurocargo Cagliari from 4 May will “enter” the route along with the existing Eurocargo Alexandria and Eurocargo Genova. The group will thus further strengthen its maritime connections between Italy and Greece.

Eurocargo Cagliari has a capacity of 3,850 linear metres (250 trailers). Like the two other ships, Eurocargo Cagliari flies an Italian flag and is equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems to reduce sulphur and particulate emissions.

With the introduction of the third ship on the route, Grimaldi Group will offer additional departures from Patras to Bari and Venice (Wednesday at 8.00 a.m.), from Venice to Bari and Patras (Friday at 6.00 p.m.), from Bari to Patras (Saturday at 6.00 p.m.) and from Bari to Venice (Thursday at 4.00 a.m.). In all, it will provide eight routes per week from each of the three ports.

The development of a third ship on the Venice-Bari-Patras route consists a Grimaldi Group’s response to the need for more frequent, efficient and ecologically sustainable transport services between Italy and Greece, said Grimaldi Group CEO, Emanuele Grimaldi. This option confirms not only our commitment to our customers, but also our high confidence in the capabilities of the Adriatic ports, he added.

Grimaldi Group also operates the routes of Brindisi-Igoumenitsa, Ancona-Igoumenitsa and Ancona-Patras for the transportation of goods and passengers between Italy and Greece.