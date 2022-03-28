Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 27,490 new infections on Mon.; 73 related deaths; 342 intubated patients

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 2,957,810
Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 27,490 new infections on Mon.; 73 related deaths; 342 intubated patients | tovima.gr

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Monday reached 27,490 over the past 24 hours. Twenty cases were detected at border points.

The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 2,957,810.

Ενεργειακή κρίση – Η «ντρίμπλα» των 27 για να αποφύγουν το αδιέξοδο στις τιμές

Additionally, 52 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 27,268. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 70.

ingr

A total of 342 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 69 years, while 90.9 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 209 (61.11 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 133 (38.89 percent) are fully vaccinated.

Το Μαξίμου προσαρμόζεται στην «πολεμική οικονομία»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
O Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
Παλαιό Χρηματιστήριο / Σοφοκλέους
29-30 Μαρτίου
OT FORUM OT Forum: Ο Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
OT FORUM OT Forum: Η τεχνολογία ως επιταχυντής του μέλλοντος – Προκλήσεις και Απειλές
OT FORUM OT Forum: Ο εκσυχρονισμός των τραπεζών και τα fintechs
OT FORUM OT Forum: NFTs, blockchain και crypto – Η νέα «ορολογία» του πολέμου
  • Νέος πρωθυπουργός της Λιβύης: Νόμιμη η στρατιωτική παρουσία της Τουρκίας – Οι γιοι του Χαφτάρ στην Αγκυρα
  • Κινήματα ειρήνης: Η λογική του «ναι μεν αλλά...» και η σχετικοποίηση των ευθυνών
  • Ελληνικά πλοία θα φέρουν το αμερικανικό φυσικό αέριο
  • Η «άλωση» της Γερμανίας από τον Ίλον Μασκ
  • Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Πάνω από 100 οι νεκροί στο Κίεβο – Τι δήλωσε ο δήμαρχος
  • Υπουργικό συμβούλιο την Τρίτη – Η ατζέντα
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk