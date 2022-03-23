Greek PM: Energy companies should deposit part of their current profits

The support of the citizens vis-à-vis inflation and the energy crisis was mentioned from the floor of the Parliament, in the context of the discussion of the bill of the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mr. Mitsotakis emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine could undermine the global recovery following the pandemic.

As he said, Greece “from the beginning sided with the side of peace and international law, on the side of Ukraine and our compatriots who are being tested today especially in the horror of Mariupol”.

The prime minister spoke of a pan-European effort to address the economic consequences of the war.

Referring to inflation, the Prime Minister said that companies must deposit a share of their current profits to remove this imbalance.

He went on to say that the first step that could be taken was the storage of natural gas by a United Europe. “Our reaction must be immediate, because the situation will be exploited by populists who hide that inflation is imported and criticize national policies. The dangers on the horizon are also social, and world public opinion must be armed with the truth.”

He went on to say that the international inflation wave threatens our country’s progress in development.

“The European Commission predicts one of the three best developments in the Union for our country.”

On tax cuts

This year the Greeks will pay 920 million less than what was promised to them in 2018 by the SYRIZA government

They will pay 354 million less than they paid in 2019 after the first ENFIA property tax reductions given by the New Democracy government.

In total, they will see a 40% reduction in their property tax

The increase of ENFIA will be only in 1% of the zones, while in 65% there will be a decrease.

8 out of 10 fellow citizens will see up to 40% reduced tax on their real estate.