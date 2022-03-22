EODY: 34 COVID deaths, more than 26,000 new infections, over 27,000 deaths during pandemic

Greece today passed the 27,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths (27,029), and 95.2 percent of those who died had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.
EODY: 34 COVID deaths, more than 26,000 new infections, over 27,000 deaths during pandemic | tovima.gr

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 34 COVID-19 deaths and 26,785 new infections (21 detected at points of entry into the country).

With the newly released epidemiological data, Greece today passed the 27,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths (27,029), and 95.2 percent of those who died had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

«Κόλλησε» στην ουκρανική αντίσταση η ρωσική πολεμική μηχανή

A total of 2.84mn infections have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic (49.2 percent men), a one percentage point daily rise.

ingr

Of infections recorded over the last seven days, 170 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,451 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 342 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.7 percent men), with a median age of 69-years-old, and 90.9 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 63.16 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 36.84 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,408 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 334 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 10.23 percentage point daily increase). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 342 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.

Το μεγάλο στοίχημα Τσίπρα με το συνέδριο
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
O Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
Παλαιό Χρηματιστήριο / Σοφοκλέους
29-30 Μαρτίου
OT FORUM OT Forum: Ο Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
OT FORUM OT Forum: Η αλλαγή του τρόπου προσέγγισης πελατών από τις τράπεζες
OT FORUM Η ιστορία γράφεται μπροστά στα μάτια μας – και στο OT FORUM θέλουμε να τη συζητήσουμε
OT FORUM OT Forum: Η τεχνολογία ως επιταχυντής του μέλλοντος – Προκλήσεις και Απειλές
  • Ουκρανία: Τι θέλει η Ρωσία για να στηρίξει μία ειρηνευτική συμφωνία – Όλα τα βλέμματα στις διαπραγματεύσεις Μόσχας – Κιέβου
  • Τι μπορεί να αλλάξει τα σχέδια του Πούτιν;
  • Πέφτουν οι υπογραφές για την επένδυση στο Θριάσιο Ι
  • Με τις τριετίες θα ισχύσουν οι νέες αυξήσεις στον κατώτατο μισθό
  • Πέθανε η σπουδαία τραγουδίστρια Ειρήνη Κονιτοπούλου-Λεγάκη
  • Καιρός: Τοπικές βροχές, αφρικανική σκόνη και υψηλές θερμοκρασίες
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk