EODY: 34 COVID deaths, more than 26,000 new infections, over 27,000 deaths during pandemic

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 34 COVID-19 deaths and 26,785 new infections (21 detected at points of entry into the country).

With the newly released epidemiological data, Greece today passed the 27,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths (27,029), and 95.2 percent of those who died had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

A total of 2.84mn infections have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic (49.2 percent men), a one percentage point daily rise.

Of infections recorded over the last seven days, 170 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,451 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 342 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.7 percent men), with a median age of 69-years-old, and 90.9 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 63.16 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 36.84 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,408 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 334 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 10.23 percentage point daily increase). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 342 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.