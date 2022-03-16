Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 23,748 new infections on Wed.; 44 related deaths; 354 intubated patients

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 2,708,610
Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 23,748 new infections on Wed.; 44 related deaths; 354 intubated patients | tovima.gr

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Wednesday reached 23,748 over the past 24 hours. Twenty-three cases were detected at border points.

The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 2,708,610.

Η επιστροφή των ΗΠΑ

Additionally, 44 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 26,730. In terms of the victims, 95.2 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 79.

A total of 354 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 69 years, while 90.7 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 227 (64.12 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 127 (35.88 percent) are fully vaccinated.

Τρομάζει ο νέος οικονομικός πόλεμος
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Πώς θα ξεκινήσει ο Τρίτος Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος – Ο Πούτιν δεν θα σταματήσει όσο κερδίζει περισσότερα από όσα χάνει
  • Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο ρόλος της ειδικής μονάδας που «ξεσκονίζει» τον Πούτιν
  • Αμεση εμπλοκή του ΝΑΤΟ κατά του «ληστή» Πούτιν ζητά ο Χοντορκόφσκι
  • Σόρος: Ο Πούτιν και ο κίνδυνος Τρίτου Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου
  • Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο: Ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία φέρνει σε δύσκολη θέση τον Ιβάν Σαββίδη
  • Passenger traffic at Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022 show recovery from 2021
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk