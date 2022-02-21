Greek PM to convene top defense, foreign policy council on Tues. in the wake of Ukraine crisis

Will also include the participation of the relevant energy minister
Greek PM to convene top defense, foreign policy council on Tues. in the wake of Ukraine crisis | tovima.gr

Athens on Monday evening announced that an extraordinary session of the high-ranking Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) will convene on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the wake of the extremely fluid situation in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting of the top Greek government council will also include the participation of the relevant energy minister, the given the significant impact that the crisis is having on energy prices, especially natural gas.

Ουκρανική κρίση: «Μπρα ντε φερ» Μόσχας – Ουάσιγκτον με θύμα το Κίεβο

Indicative of the situation is the fact that Mitsotakis cancelled a previously scheduled appearance on a radio program to convene the meeting.

Στο Μαξίμου βλέπουν φως στο βάθος του τούνελ
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Αντιπαραγωγική η στάση της Τουρκίας
  • Κοροναϊός: Δεν είναι ώρα για επιστροφή στην κανονικότητα και εφησυχασμούς λέει ο Καπραβέλος
  • Συναγερμός στην Αθήνα για την ενεργειακή επάρκεια
  • Πόσα χρήματα χρειάζονται οι Ευρωπαίοι για να στήσουν επιχείρηση
  • Πάτρα: Fake η πληροφορία για τον θάνατο της Τζωρτζίνας, λέει ο πατέρας των παιδιών – Θα κινηθεί νομικά
  • Ντονμπάς: Το πολύπλοκο γεωπολιτικό παζλ της ανατολικής Ουκρανίας – Όλα όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk