Conde Nast traveler: The 23 best Greek islands for tourism in 2022

The best Greek islands to visit in 2022 are highlighted, in a special tribute, by Conde Nast traveler magazine in its online edition, starting with Santorini, which it recommends, in addition to its natural beauties, for wedding tourism.

The tribute to the best islands of 2022 also includes Milos, Tinos, Amorgos, Naxos, Folegandros, Syros, Serifos, Sifnos and Mykonos from the Cyclades.

For Milos, it notes that in recent years it has become more widely known thanks to descriptions and instagram, “which is full of shots of the wavy white rocks in Sarakiniko, the green swimming hole in Papafragas, the colorful wires, while you can get the best photos in Klima and Mandrakia “.

The article also refers to the hot springs that gush on the island, which, as it points out, “is painted”.

It writes about Tinos that while it is only 15 minutes away from Mykonos, it is not distinguished for crowding tourists and adds that it has 50 villages that compete in beauty, emphasizing that the island “is miraculously untouched”.