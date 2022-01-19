National Committee on COVID-19 recommends one week extension of public health restrictions

The National Committee on COVID-19 recommended a one-week extension of public health restrictions imposed during the holidays.

The existing measures will remain in effect until 6:00, 31 January.

The measures will again be reviewed by the Committee next week in order to decide whether to allow the playing of music at restaurants and bars and to examine the hours of operation of entertainment venues.

The measures currently in effect

The measures currently in effect include the compulsory wearing of FFP2 masks in supermarkets and for restaurant employees.

Restaurants and bars close at midnight, clients cannot be standing, and the maximum number of customers at one table is six

Music is banned at restaurants, bars, and cafes.

There is a ban on any event that has the characteristics of a party indoors or outdoors in any private or public space.

There is a maximum of 10 percent of seating capacity at athletics stadiums and no more than 1,000 spectators.

A PCR test from the last 48 hours is required to visit an old-age home and facilities treating patients with chronic diseases, and there are strict measures at hospitals.

Up to 50 percent of private and public sector employees do tele-work and rolling schedules have been instituted.