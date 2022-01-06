Fire in Lake Stymfalia – Fire burns the wetland uncontrollably

The fire will once again create a serious ecological disaster in the lake and the wider area if it is not extinguished soon.
The fire that broke out on Wednesday night in reeds on Lake Stymfalia is uncontrollable and is burning tens of acres of wetland.

Two vehicles with four men of the Kiato Fire Department have rushed to the area, who are monitoring the fire, as access to the place where the reeds are burning is not possible.

