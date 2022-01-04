Schools to reopen as planned in Greece on Jan. 10

Schools will reopen in Greece as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 10, the relevant education and health ministers announced on Tuesday, ending speculation over a possible extension of the current holidays for pupils.

At a press briefing, both ministers said updated protocols will translate into stricter checks at schools, namely, an extra self-test result for the first week of classes, or three self-tests per week instead of two, and provided at pharmacies without charge.

Additionally, vaccinated pupils and teachers must also provide two self-test results per week, instead of one.