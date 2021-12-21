Greece passes 20,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths

Greece as of today has recorded over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY).

EODY recorded 77 deaths (bringing the total number to 20,055) and 6,424 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections (a daily rise of 0.6 percent) in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, four were detected at points of entry into the country.

A total of 1,044,301 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

Of the infections confirmed over the last seven days, 211 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,905 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 661 COVID patients being treated in ICUs (62 percent men), with a median age of 63-years-old, and 80 percent with an underlying heath condition and/or age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 82.45 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 17.55 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,679 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There were 295 COVID-19 admissions to hospitals (a daily rise of 14.34 percent) in the last 24 hours.

T

he median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.