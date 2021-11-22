EODY: 105 COVID-19 deaths, 7,287 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours, 608 intubated

The National Public Health organisations today announced 105 COVID-19 deaths and 7,287 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Greece has recorded 886,207 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic (daily increase of 0.8 percent), of which 50.6 percent involved men.

With the 105 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 17,425, with 95 percent having an underlying medical condition and/or were 70-years-old or over.

Of the infections confirmed over the last seven days, 87 are believed to be linked to travel abroad and 2,477 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Daily development of the pandemic

The number of intubated patients is 608 (60 percent men) with a median age of 65-years-old. Nearly 82 percent of them have an underlying health condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 83 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 17.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,446 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There were 391 hospital admissions (daily increase of 1.56 percent) in the last 24 hours. For the last seven days, the average number of hospital admissions daily was 437 patients.

The median age of those whose infection was confirmed in the last 24 hours is 38, while the median age of those who died was 78.