Greek Armed Forces on heightened alert after Erdogan refers to opening borders to send migrants

Sources say that the Joint Chiefs of Staff are closely coordinating with the chief of Greek Police and the chief of the Hellenic Coast Guard in order to ensure the most effective possible monitoring of the borders, and deterrence if necessary.
Greek Armed Forces on heightened alert after Erdogan refers to opening borders to send migrants | tovima.gr
Refugees and migrants are gathered at the buffer zone in Kastanies, Evros, at the Greek-Turkish borders and Evros River, on Mar. 2, 2020. The turkish government decided to give free passage to the refugees and migrants in order to reach Europe through Greece. / Πρόσφυγες και μετανάστες βρίσκονται συγκεντρωμένοι στην γκρίζα ζώνη στις Καστανιές Έβρου, στη συνοριογραμμή Ελλάδας-Τουρκίας, μετά την απόφαση της Τουρκικής Κυβέρνησης να μην σταματάει τις προσφυγικές ροές απο το να περάσουν στην Ευρώπη, Ελλάδα, 2 Μαρτίου 2020.

The Greek Armed forces in tandem with Greek Police and the Hellenic Coast Guard are taking precautionary emergency measures after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday said he does not know what Athens would do if he were to open the Greek-Turkish border for refugees and migrants to flow into Greece.

“If we open our borders, I do not know what will happen to Greece, I do not know what Greece will do,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban.

Ο e-ΕΦΚΑ… ανακαινίζεται για να μειωθεί η γραφειοκρατία

The statement came at a time that Ankara has been implicated in the huge crisis at the Belarus-Poland borders where refugees and migrants are pushing to enter Poland. Large numbers of refugees and migrants have been flying flown from Turkey to Minsk.

In March, 2020, Erdogan staged a similar, large operation at the Greek-Turkish border at Evros that was thwarted.

Heightened alert

A decision was taken, sources say, at an emergency meeting called today by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and attended by the chiefs of staff to bolster security at both Greece’s land and sea borders with Turkey.

It was decided that the Armed Forces be placed on a high state of alert and for border units to immediately report any indication of increased migrant flows at the borders.

Sources say that the Joint Chiefs of Staff are closely coordinating with the chief of Greek Police and the chief of the Hellenic Coast Guard in order to ensure the most effective possible monitoring of the borders, and deterrence if necessary.

Τσιόδρας – Έρχεται δύσκολος χειμώνας
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Τι σημαίνει η επιμονή του πληθωρισμού;
  • Κοροναϊός – Ασφυκτική πίεση στα νοσοκομεία μετά την έκρηξη κρουσμάτων – Τα νέα μέτρα που εξετάζονται
  • Διαφορετικότητα στις επιχειρήσεις: Μία αναγκαία αλλαγή παραδείγματος
  • Οι δύο αιτίες πίσω από τη «Μεγάλη παραίτηση»
  • Χαλάνδρι – «Η κατηγορούμενη παραβίαζε συνεχώς τα ασφαλιστικά μέτρα – Είχε εμμονές» λέει ο δικηγόρος του γιατρού
  • Greek Armed Forces on heightened alert after Erdogan refers to opening borders to send migrants
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk