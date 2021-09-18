Zachariadis to OT.gr – The sooner the elections are held, the better for the country

SYRIZA MP, Costas Zachariadis, expressed his confidence that whenever elections take place, the SYRIZA party will be the first party and that Alexis Tsipras will form a progressive government from the first Sunday, speaking at the stand of the OT at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

Speaking about the projects of the SYRIZA party, Mr. Zachariadis referred to the management of the Covi-19 pandemic, the price increase and to a series of other challenges the party will have to address.

Asked about the vaccinations, the Head of SYRIZA Parliamentary Group Office, was explicit, claiming that “we told everyone from the very beginning to be vaccinated”.

Alexis Tsipras was vaccinated from the first moment, just like me. The whole SYRIZA Central Committee is currently vaccinated, even with a delay. “Not everyone in the New Democrarcy party is vaccinated.”

He added that we should talk about the failure of the vaccination program.

Commenting on some polls indicating that some of the SYRIZA voters say they have not been vaccinated, Mr. Zachariadis noted that “those who want Mitsotakis to leave, should be vaccinated, the wall of immunity should be built and elections should be held. Let the people make the New Democracy party an opposition party,” he stressed.

“The unvaccinated ones do not make a stand, they create problems for themselves, they burden the public health system and block social processes,” he said.

“Mitsotakis is a problem for the country”

Regarding the possibility of early elections, he noted that elections with low turnout should not be held.

“Elections are not imposed by the Opposition. The sooner they are held, the better for the country. Mitsotakis is a problem for the country,” he added.

He concluded that SYRIZA will be the first party in the elections and the Right – as he said – a minority. “Tsipras will form a progressive government from the first Sunday.”