Bonds – Why the State proceeds to double exit in the markets

The Greek State is proceeding with the reissue of the 5-year and 30-year bonds, giving relevant orders to Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley.

The information speaks of a possible pumping of 2 billion euros – 3.5 billion euros, where the annual planning may amount to a total of 14-15 billion euros.

According to the announcement, the Greek State instructed Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley as lead managers to reissue the existing bond, maturing in 2026, with a 0% coupon, but also to reissue the 30-year bond, maturing on January 24, 2052, with a coupon at 1.875%.

The cash of the Greek State amounts to 35 billion euros and is estimated to increase to 37 billion euros in the coming days.

According to information, the acceleration of the exit, contrary to the planning – which was around mid-September – is mainly attributed to good conditions.

Sources explain that the main reason is technical, ie to strengthen and improve liquidity in the secondary market and therefore is, at the same time, an opportunity during the current period to stimulate the Greek State with fresh money.