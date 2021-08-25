Handelsblatt – Greece is a top destination again this year for the Germans

The increase in cases has led the federal government in Germany to decide to classify some of the favorite tourist destinations in Greece as “high risk” areas.

This, for tourists returning to Germany who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, translates into a 10-day quarantine.

Handelsblatt states that “according to estimates by the German Tourism Association, there are currently 150,000 German tourists in Greece with holiday packages. To these is added an unknown number of vacationers. And this year, the country is one of the top destinations in the Mediterranean. “Islands, such as Crete, Rhodes and Corfu, are most in demand.”

Referring to Berlin’s decision to include islands such as Crete, Mykonos, Naxos, Rhodes and Kos in the “high risk” areas, the UK notes that “nightlife is partly the reason they have become the root of the spread of the coronavirus in Greece “.