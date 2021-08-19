Alpbach Forum – The future of Europe and the climate crisis in focus

The opening of the Alpbach European Forum – a Forum dedicated to the future of Europe, the climate crisis and the “green” opportunity – will be inaugurated on August 24 by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, together with the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, at the latter’s invitation.

The Alpbach Forum, according to an announcement by the Presidency Press Office, takes place every summer in the Austrian town of the same name, and this year is entitled “After the storm, a dream for Europe”. It will thus emphasize Europe’s future and funding, as well as the climate crisis and the “green” opportunity.

A common focus of the discussions will be the changes that need to be made to address the current challenges, based on the lessons of the pandemic crisis, the same statement added.

In addition to the scheduled speech of the two Presidents at the Forum, Ms. Sakellaropoulou and Mr. Van der Bellen will also have a private meeting.