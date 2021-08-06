Olympiacos FC for fires – “We pray for all those who are stricken”

Greece is on fire, with fires continuing their destructive work in many parts of our country.

Evia, Attica, Ilia, Messinia, Fokida are the most difficult fronts that the fire brigade has to face.

Olympiacos FC, for its part, sent its own message on the occasion of the numerous fiery fronts that are in progress.

The Greek champions, through their post on social media, state the following:

“The moments are dramatic in many parts of our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are stricken, as well as with the firefighters-heroes, the volunteers and all the forces that are operating and fighting a huge battle on the fire fronts”.