New development law ready for implementation on Jan. 1

Such regional state subsidies for the 2022-2027 period will increase by 5 to 25 percent compared to today
A new development framework law in Greece will be ready for implementation by Jan. 1, 2022. This type of legislation has for decades governed how investments will be treated in the country, and therefore, shows which type of growth the government at the time wants to follow and apply.

Implementing a new development law, essentially a “road map” for state support and subsidies towards specific sectors and areas, will coincide with activation of a new EU Grant Map. The latter determines which regions of a member-state are eligible for national investment subsidies of a regional character.

Such regional state subsidies for the 2022-2027 period will increase by 5 to 25 percent compared to today.

