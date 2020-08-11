Ένα «Τείχος από Καλλιτέχνες» σταματάει την αστυνομική βία
Καλλιτέχνες στο Πόρτλαντ του Όρεγκον έστησαν τα καβαλέτα τους ένα γύρω στην τοποθεσία όπου ασκούσαν βία κατά διαδηλωτών
Καλλιτέχνες στο Πόρτλαντ του Όρεγκον έστησαν τα καβαλέτα τους ένα γύρω στην τοποθεσία όπου ασκούσαν βία κατά διαδηλωτών ομοσπονδιακοί αστυνομικοί που είχαν διαταχθεί από τον Πρόεδρο Τραμπ να πατάξουν τις διαμαρτυρίες των πολιτών εκεί.
Σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ, μια ομάδα ντόπιων ζωγράφων συμμετείχαν στο «Τείχος από Καλλιτέχνες», το οποίο οργάνωσε ο με έδρα το Πόρτλαντ ζωγράφος Jonny Luczycki.
Painted the amazing mural of George Floyd that encompasses the Apple store downtown this afternoon. Painting a painting of paintings. 12×16 inches. Oil on panel. 08/04/2020 . . . #portlandprotests #blm #georgefloyd #streetart #downtownpdx #pdxart #pdxprotests #NoJusticeNoPeace #luczyckifineart #pioneersquare #portland #love #art @flatrabbitstudio
Οι καλλιτέχνες τοποθέτησαν τα καβαλέτα τους στην πλατεία Chapman Square, στο κέντρο του Όρεγκον, όχι μακριά από τις φυλακές που είναι εκεί γνωστές ως Justice Center και το ομοσπονδιακό δικαστήριο Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.
Εκεί, οι διαδηλωτές επί δύο μήνες, κάθε βράδυ, βομβαρδίζονταν με δακρυγόνα και σφαίρες από καουτσούκ.
UPDATE: Wall of Artists second official meet up is scheduled for this Saturday, August 8th from 6-9pm at Chapman square in downtown Portland, OR. Use your voice as an artist by making beautiful works of art to show love and support for BLM and BIPOC and stand up to police injustice! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 Tonights first offical meetup for Wall of Artists went better than I could have imagined. About 15 amazing local PDX artists showed up with their easels to support Black Lives Matter, protesting peacefully the best way we know how to as an artist community. Thank you so much for all who came out this evening to share their skills with the city. I will work on organizing our next meet up for next Saturday, and every Saturday after that. Big thanks to @traegermethod @livingthingsunion @jolynfry @juliahimmelstein @dannystephensart @p3tercat @carlabartow @artdezin @nocturnalgnomes @beelzebubart @madirusscreative #simrangleason @ivebeenframed for donating some art supplies for the community to use. 🙌 And all the others that made this happen tonight along with all the protesters and public who walked by showing their support, and taking the time to draw and write on the 3×4 foot canvas to express themselves…and to make protest signs! I love you all! See you next Saturday! #wallofartists #WOA #WallOfArtistsPDX #BLM #BIPOC #pdxprotest #portlandprotest #pdxart #luczyckifineart #easelsagainstevils #peinair #painting #oilpainting #acrylicpainting #makeartnotwar #pdxart #pdxprotests #portlandprotests #love #art #NoJusticeNoPeace #blacklivesmatter
«Ο κόσμος ο οποίος διαβάζει άρθρα στα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης δεν έχει ιδέα για το τι συμβαίνει στο Πόρτλαντ» είπε, σε τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία του με το Hyperallergic, ο Luczycki, ο οποίος τις τελευταίες δύο εβδομάδες ζωγράφιζε επί τόπου μέσα στο νέφος από δακρυγόνα. «Για μένα, η τέχνη είναι η πιο ευαίσθητη, μη βίαιη μορφή διαμαρτυρίας» τόνισε.
Ένα από τα έργα που ζωγράφισε ο Luczycki είναι βασισμένο σε φωτογραφία στο νοσοκομείο του Donavan La Bella, ενός 16χρονου διαδηλωτή που τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά όταν δέχθηκε σφαίρα από καουτσούκ στο κεφάλι. Το έργο φιλοτεχνήθηκε δίπλα στο πεζοδρόμιο στο οποίο υπήρχαν ακόμη οι κηλίδες από το αίμα του La Bella. Η Carla Bartow, ζωγράφος από το Πόρτλαντ η οποία επίσης συμμετείχε, φιλοτέχνησε το πορτρέτο του γερουσιαστή – και υπέρμαχου των δικαιωμάτων του πολίτη και των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων – John Lewis, ο οποίος προσφάτως απεβίωσε σε ηλικία 80 χρονών.
A few more photos from last night, July 22nd. The first two photos were taken at 9:12 pm as the @wallofmoms march arrives at the Justice Center, which is the Multnomah County Jail, with my oil portrait of Donavan in the foreground. He was one of the reasons W.O.M was created, to help make a human shield to protect the people being violently attacked. W.O.M first showed up in Portland on Saturday July 18th (Donavan was shot with a rubber bullet between the eyes the previous Saturday, July 11th) a group of about 30 moms, linking arms together and were tear gassed later that night. Now there are several hundred Badass superhero Moms, all wearing yellow. And the dads recently joined wearing green when they realized their wives got tear gassed…and now some dads have leaf blowers to combat gas, which protects the moms, who are protecting the kids. 🤯 #pdxprotest #portlandprotest #blm #love #portland #pleinair #oilpainting #protestpainting #DonavanLaBella
Η Bartow περιέβαλε το πορτρέτο του γερουσιαστή με φράσεις από άρθρο το οποίο ο Lewis είχε γράψει στους Τάιμς της Νέας Υόρκης λίγο πριν τον θάνατό του. «Έβαλα εκεί τις τελευταίες του λέξεις γιατί τις βρήκα εμπνευσμένες και ελπιδοφόρες» είπε, σε μήνυμα ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου που έστειλε στο Hyperallergic.
«Θέλω να δω εκεί 100 καλλιτέχνες» είπε ο Luczycki για τη δράση αυτού του Σαββάτου.
Such an experience to be out last night painting with the wall of artists – I don’t often paint outdoors but it felt powerful to observe and attempt to document what has been happening in our city. Observed: -artists! Mostly painters, some sketchers, photographers, and a cross-stitcher -interested people. Thank you for saying hi and supporting us artists. -burning eyes and coughing from residual tear gas. This poison remains in the dirt and grass and is kicked up each time you step. -a food tent behind me playing great music and cooking food for protesters. -changing cityscape- fences, barricades, removed sculptures (apparently there used to be an elk statue where there is now a mound of gravel and signs held up by a five gallon bucket) -someone brushing their teeth. some people call this city block their home. What an incredibly challenging life that must be. My heart. -lots of rad protesters -so much love! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @thenightpainter for inspiring us to get out there, and @livingthingsunion for organizing.
«Οι καλλιτέχνες ήταν οι αρχικοί δημοσιογράφοι. Κατέγραψαν την ιστορία με τον χρωστήρα τους. Πιστεύω ότι είναι σημαντικό να αιχμαλωτίσουμε το τι συμβαίνει στο Πόρτλαντ και να στρέψουμε τους προβολείς σε αυτό».