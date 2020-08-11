Ένα «Τείχος από Καλλιτέχνες» σταματάει την αστυνομική βία

View this post on Instagram

Painted the amazing mural of George Floyd that encompasses the Apple store downtown this afternoon. Painting a painting of paintings. 12×16 inches. Oil on panel. 08/04/2020 . . . #portlandprotests #blm #georgefloyd #streetart #downtownpdx #pdxart #pdxprotests #NoJusticeNoPeace #luczyckifineart #pioneersquare #portland #love #art @flatrabbitstudio