ADEDY civil service union calls 24-hour strike as teachers protest hiring law

Demonstrating and striking educators and riot police clashed outside of Parliament during a debate on draft legislation that changes hiring methods for teachers and substitute teachers.\

The country’s civil service umbrella union, ADEDY, also backed and attended the protest, during which roads leading Syntagma Square were closed off.

ADEDY declared a 24-hour strike in the entire civil service.

They are demanding an en masse hiring of thousands of substitute teachers to cover unfilled teaching positions.

The new law will change the point system as regards the weight attached to academic credentials in hiring – including undergraduate and graduate degrees, seminars, and the teaching of a second language.

The large demonstration was attended by members of the Primary Education Teachers’ Association (DOE) and the Greek Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OLME).

The unions are also complaining that no arrangement has been made regarding extra points for the handicapped, single-parent families, and other vulnerable categories. Also, they are demanding that prior service count and be carried over when a teacher switches from regular classes to special education or from subject area to subject area.

They are also demanding that no educator be required to shuttle and teach at more than two schools.

When the protestors attempted to climb the steps from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Parliament they were tear-gassed by riot police, heightening tensions.

A group of protesters battle riot police with wooden rods as the educators demanded to meet with representatives of parliamentary parties. Many joined a sit-in outside of Parliament.

Similar clashes between educators and riot police occurred yesterday and last week, in the run-up to the parliamentary vote today.