Regling leaves open prospect of scrapping pension cuts, after approval

Greece can use its slightly better than expected budget this year[to change a policy], but only after it discusses its plans with European institutions, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) chief Klaus Regling told the Netherlands newspaper De Telegraaf.

Asked whether the Greek government can revoke certain reforms, Regling replied, “No. They have promised these reforms. The Greek budget this year is slightly better than expected. The Greek government can use that budget. If they change their policies, they must first discuss them with European institutions. They [Greece] have not yet been 100 percent unloosened.”

When told by the journalists that The Netherlands wants its money back, Regling said, “No, the ESM wants its money back. As long as we are being paid back, there is no cost for the Dutch taxpayer. Not once cent of the Dutch taxpayer’s money has to date been disbursed for the Greek support programmes.”