epa05791213 An aerial view of rescue crews working to search for victims of an avalanche near the French ski resort of Tignes, Rhone-Alpes region, France, 13 February 2017. At least four people died in the French Alps on 13 February when an avalanche engulfed nine people who were in an off-piste area near the ski resort of Tignes, the local rescue services were reported as saying. EPA/SYLVAIN MUSCIO/PHOTOPQR/LE DAUPHINE FRANCE OUT