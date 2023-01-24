Υποψηφιότητες Όσκαρ 2023: Ανακοινώθηκε η λίστα για τα φετινά βραβεία

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Oscars 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν την Τρίτη με την απονομή να διεξάγεται την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου.

Από τις υποψηφιότητες ξεχωρίζει η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των βραβείων Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου.

Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το All Quiet on the Western Front με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας.

Το τίτλο της καλύτερης ταινίας διεκδικούν και τα blockbusters Avatar: The Way of Water και Top Gun: Μaverick

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Triangle of Sandess

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα για το «The Banshees of Inisherin»

The Daniels για το «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ για το «The Fabelmans»

Τοντ Φιλν για το «Tar»

Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ για το «Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Οστιν Μπάτλερ για το «Elvis»

Κόλιν Φάρελ για το το «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη «Φάλαινα»

Πολ Μέσκαλ για το «Aftersun»

Μπιλ Νάι για το «Living»

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ στο «Tar»

Ανα Ντε Αρμας στο «Blonde»

Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο στο «To Leslie»

Μισέλ Γέο στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς για το «The Fabelmans»

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Αντζελα Μπάσετ για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χουν Τσάου στη «Φάλαινα»

Κέρι Κόντον στο «the Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Στέφανι Σου στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζαντ Χερς στο «The Fabelmans»

Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι στο «Causeway»

Μπάρι Κέογκαν στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Κε Χουι Καν στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front”

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Κοστούμια

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Applause, Tell it Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Σκηνογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Ταινία Animation

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους

All that Breaths

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of lofe

A House made of Splinters

Novolny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

Ηχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakand Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action

Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Rider