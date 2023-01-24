Υποψηφιότητες Όσκαρ 2023: Ανακοινώθηκε η λίστα για τα φετινά βραβεία
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Οσκαρ.
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Oscars 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν την Τρίτη με την απονομή να διεξάγεται την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου.
Από τις υποψηφιότητες ξεχωρίζει η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των βραβείων Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου.
Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το All Quiet on the Western Front με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας.
Το τίτλο της καλύτερης ταινίας διεκδικούν και τα blockbusters Avatar: The Way of Water και Top Gun: Μaverick
Υπενθυμίζεται ότι η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick
Triangle of Sandess
Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσία
Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα για το «The Banshees of Inisherin»
The Daniels για το «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ για το «The Fabelmans»
Τοντ Φιλν για το «Tar»
Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ για το «Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Οστιν Μπάτλερ για το «Elvis»
Κόλιν Φάρελ για το το «The Banshees of Inisherin»
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη «Φάλαινα»
Πολ Μέσκαλ για το «Aftersun»
Μπιλ Νάι για το «Living»
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ στο «Tar»
Ανα Ντε Αρμας στο «Blonde»
Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο στο «To Leslie»
Μισέλ Γέο στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς για το «The Fabelmans»
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Αντζελα Μπάσετ για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Χουν Τσάου στη «Φάλαινα»
Κέρι Κόντον στο «the Banshees of Inisherin»
Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
Στέφανι Σου στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπρένταν Γκλίσον στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»
Τζαντ Χερς στο «The Fabelmans»
Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι στο «Causeway»
Μπάρι Κέογκαν στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»
Κε Χουι Καν στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once»
Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front”
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Κοστούμια
Babylon
Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR
This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Σκηνογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Ταινία Animation
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους
All that Breaths
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of lofe
A House made of Splinters
Novolny
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
Ηχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakand Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action
Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Rider